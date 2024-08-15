Kobzev stated that the crashed Tu-22M3 bomber was on a scheduled flight

The Tu-22M3 bomber that crashed in the Irkutsk region was on a scheduled flight. The head of the region, Igor Kobzev, revealed the relevant details in his Telegram-channel.

“Indeed, at 22:18 [местного времени] The duty officer of the regional department of the Center for Disaster Medicine received this information. According to the Ministry of Defense, the plane was a military one, a Tu-22M3. It was performing a scheduled flight,” Kobzev said.

According to the governor, the plane crashed in a deserted area, four pilots ejected and have already been found.

“There is no damage on the ground. According to preliminary information, the cause was a technical malfunction,” Kobzev added.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry officially reported that the bomber crashed in the Cheremkhovskiy District of the Irkutsk Region. According to the department, the pilots’ lives are not in danger.