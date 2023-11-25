Hossam Abdelnaby (Abu Dhabi)

Omar Al-Duraie, Head of Investment Banking for Utilities and Renewable Energy in the Middle East and Africa at Citi Banking Group, stressed that the wise leadership of the UAE, through adopting wise policies, empowering national institutions and institutionalizing the vision of future sustainability, was able to plant the seeds of success and create an ecosystem. Sustainability promotes innovation, efficiency and collaboration. He said in an interview with Al-Ittihad that the great “green transformation” in the UAE was accompanied by a series of huge transactions, including many initial public offerings (IPOs), which contributed to advancing pioneering companies in the field of clean energy to the international level. He added that the UAE’s efforts to empower, revitalize and privatize leading institutions gave these institutions access to local and international capital, and allowed them to benefit from each other’s experiences to maximize synergies and advance the green agenda, noting that the UAE already operates one of the cleanest and most competitive electricity generation systems. In the Middle East and Asia, with emissions about 11% lower than the average in the Middle East and Asia and 10% lower than the global average, according to the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

Mobilize efforts

Al-Duraie stated that the UAE has doubled its commitment and is now looking forward to tripling the contribution of the renewable energy sector and investing between 150 and 200 billion dirhams by 2030 to meet the growing demand for energy locally. He said that at a time when the world’s attention is turning to the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties (“COP28”) under the concept of “One World,” which serves as a reminder to global communities of the need to mobilize efforts to deal positively with the issue of climate change, it is important to highlight The pioneering institutions that constitute the spearhead in achieving the UAE’s ambitions to reach the goal of zero emission and make a real impact in the global green arena, noting that the UAE is classified as a leading country in the Middle East and North Africa region in terms of commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, based on Its accumulated experience, capital capabilities, and infrastructure, such as the strength of its energy sector, and these factors together constituted a moment of green transformation and launched pioneering institutions to achieve sustainability ambitions locally and globally.

Green transformation

Al-Duraie believes that the great green transformation was associated with a series of huge transactions, including many initial offerings (IPOs). Last year, Citi led the initial public offering of Dubai Electricity and Water Company “DEWA” with a value of $6.1 billion, and the IPO of “Empower.” » With a value of $725 million, both entities form an integral part of the energy transformation agenda in the UAE. . He pointed out that “Empower” is the largest company for central cooling services in the world, as it has revolutionized the traditional cooling sector, given that it consumes 50% less energy than the general average, and this technology can play a major role in efforts to reduce emissions, as it has shown The UAE is a pioneer in this field. Al-Duraie pointed out that the leading UAE institutions in the sustainability sector are on their way to transcending their role in leading the zero-emission agenda locally, providing low-cost green energy, and entering a new phase during which they will continue to attract local and international capital, and provide expertise and green energy stored in molecules. and electrons around the world to make a real impact in efforts to make a responsible transition to a more sustainable lifestyle.

Share the passion

Regarding the efforts of Citi Banking Group, as one of the most prominent global institutions, Al-Duraie stated that by sharing the UAE’s passion for a more sustainable future and also its commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2050, Citi Banking Group has engaged in sustainability efforts in the UAE as a reliable partner by providing… Investment advice for a number of large companies in the country. He confirmed that, in 2020, Citi provided advice on a huge deal that allowed “Taqa” to strengthen its position as a leading national company in the field of clean energy active in energy generation, transmission and distribution, noting that in a deal worth more than $50 billion in combined assets, it became “Taqa” is one of the ten largest integrated utility companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in terms of the volume of controlled assets.

Al-Duraie continued: In 2022, Citi advised TAQA regarding the acquisition of a 43% stake in Masdar, one of the most ambitious renewable energy companies in the world, given its goal of generating 100 gigawatts by 2030, and its amazing fleet of Assets that include some of the world’s largest renewable energy projects, such as the 2GW Al Dhafra Power Plant, which is the largest single-site solar power plant in the world. He explained that in April 2023, City participated in completing a deal in which “Taqa” invested 113 million dirhams in Xlinks First Limited. Through its investments, TAQA is contributing to activating the X-Links plan to extend the longest undersea cables for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) in the world between the United Kingdom and Morocco, pointing out that this project is considered the first of its kind in the world to generate renewable energy and export it via Long-distance frontiers are being planned and meet the growing demand for a stable power supply.

National companies

Al-Duraie stressed that with ADNOC, Mubadala and TAQA being major shareholders, Masdar now enjoys the support of leading national companies that have extensive experience in the fields of energy, chemicals and foreign investments, which allows it to become one of the leading national companies. Leading producers of green hydrogen and renewable energy, locally and abroad. He said that at the beginning of this year, “Infiniti Power”, a joint venture between “Infiniti” and “Masdar”, acquired “Lekela Power”, the largest renewable energy platform in Africa, for “Infiniti Power”. This deal, which Citi Group provided her with investment advice, a milestone in the efforts to implement the UAE financing initiative, which is worth $4.5 billion, to help unlock the potential of clean energy in Africa.