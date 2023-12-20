A Hamas delegation, led by the head of the political office, Ismail Haniyeh, arrived this Wednesday (20) in Cairo to discuss a possible new truce in the Gaza Strip, in which hostages and prisoners would be released.

In a statement, the Palestinian militia said that Haniyeh arrived in Cairo “to hold talks with Egyptian authorities on the evolution of the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip”, without giving further details.

Haniyeh, who is in exile in Qatar, will meet with the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, General Abbas Kamel, to try to “bring together points of view and remove obstacles that will allow us to declare a new truce and try to open new paths in negotiations from of Egyptian paper”, he told the EFE Agency a senior Egyptian security source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Cairo is also seeking new proposals that are “completely different from the previous ones to open a new path for truce negotiations” as well as pave the way for “a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” said the source, who added that the Egypt is trying to get Hamas' approval to return to indirect negotiations.

This Egyptian security source also said that Hamas has expressed its willingness to comply with the ceasefire if Israel commits to the agreement.

This is the second visit by Haniyeh to Egypt – the main mediator of the conflict alongside Qatar and the United States – since the start of the war on October 7, after having traveled to the Egyptian capital in early November for meetings taking place in total secrecy.

This Tuesday (19), Hamas warned in a statement that it will not negotiate the release of hostages while Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip continues, but that it was “open to any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression against our people and open the crossings to bring aid and relief to the Palestinians.”

In turn, the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, said yesterday that his country “is prepared” for another truce that would allow the release of hostages and the entry of additional humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, although he stressed that all responsibility lies with in the hands of Hamas.

Of the more than 240 people that Hamas abducted on Israeli soil during the October 7 attack, there are still 129 hostages in Gaza, of which around 20 may be dead.

The week-long truce that began on November 24 allowed the release of 105 hostages, 24 of them foreigners, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners. Following the Hamas attack on October 7, which ended with more than 1,200 dead and more than 240 kidnapped, Israel launched a military offensive by land, sea and air in the Palestinian enclave.