I.Nothing “strange” or “inappropriate” had happened in the cabinet, justified Mark Rutte when he reacted to the latest revelation. But there is now a strange connotation when the Dutch head of government speaks like this. Many Dutch are wondering whether it could be that in the Rutte system it is completely normal, what outside of it is considered to be lies and deceit? The suspicion has been in the room for a long time, but especially since Rutte admitted before Easter that he had given false information “with a clear conscience” – which earned him the disapproval of the entire parliament, with the exception of his own parliamentary group.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

At that time it was about the spicy internal issues of the formation of the government after the parliamentary election, which Rutte had won in mid-March. Now it’s back to the child supplement affair, because of which Rutte and his cabinet resigned in January. Since then he has only been in office in a managerial capacity – and his chances of forming a government continue to decline. Since 2013, the Dutch tax authorities had wrongly reclaimed childcare allowances from more than 20,000 parents. The amounts went up to tens of thousands of euros, families had to go into debt or sell their property. The parliamentary commission of inquiry that clarified the case spoke of “unprecedented injustice” and a “violation of basic principles of the rule of law”. The government informed parliament too late and incompletely.

“Do not give a complete presentation of the facts”

How this happened was revealed on Wednesday evening by the TV station RTL. Citing sources that know the confidential minutes, he reconstructed several cabinet meetings in 2019 when the affair became known. A lawyer who represented 300 families from Eindhoven had access to the tax files of her clients. This reinforced her suspicion that the authorities had primarily targeted parents with dual nationalities and that she was not dealing with a single case. In parliament she was supported by a member of the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA): Pieter Omtzigt. The demanded that the background would be clarified, although the CDA was involved in the government and led the responsible Ministry of Finance.

Omtzigt’s request was extremely uncomfortable for the cabinet, because internally it was clear that many more people were affected. As RTL reports, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra, finance minister and now CDA party leader, is said to have said in one of the meetings: “We tried to make him see reason, but that didn’t work.” In November 2019, the cabinet had to deal with one Refer Omtzigt’s request to provide further information. At the ministerial table there were again complaints about the uncomfortable MP. According to RTL, the decision was made not to give a “complete presentation of the facts”. A minister reportedly asked whether this was not against the constitution. The objection was passed over. Parliament was only given a meaningless timeline from which nothing new emerged.

The Prime Minister does not like to see anything “strange” in this. But now, the newspaper De Volkskrant sums up: “Rutte lies until the opposite is proven.” His three coalition partners are also coming under pressure. The leader of the left-wing liberals, Sigrid Kaag, was at the table as Minister for Development and Foreign Trade. She had the second strongest result in the March election and then clearly set herself apart from Rutte and his methods. But wasn’t it part of the system itself and supported the so-called “Rutte Doctrine”, namely not to inform the public or only to inform them selectively?

Government should publish explosive cabinet minutes

The revelations for Finance Minister Hoekstra are even more explosive. Omtzigt is his internal party opponent. The rebellious MP is currently sitting at home with a “burn out”, but continues to pull strings from there. “During the election campaign we missed your appreciation and appreciation for Pieter Omtzigt,” wrote the chairmen of twenty CDA district associations in a letter to Hoekstra. Government has become almost “second nature” for the party, but the country finally needs a renewal that is not possible with Rutte. For him, the truth is “not the starting point, but just an option”. That was the invitation to join the opposition.

Rutte needs the left-wing liberals, the CDA and another partner for a majority. On Friday afternoon, he announced that the secret minutes of the cabinet meeting in November 2019 would be released earlier this week. Parliament will then debate the case. If things are going badly for Mark Rutte and only two MPs are voting with the opposition, he would have nothing more to oppose to another vote of no confidence. Then he would have to give up his office for good.