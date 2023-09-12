Despite the years that have passed since its arrival in Mexico City, transportation platforms such as DiDi and Uber They have faced relatively few obstacles to their acceptance, especially if we compare it with the situation in other cities such as Cancún. However, recently the head of government of the CDMX, Marti Batreshas expressed concern about the impact these applications have had on the conventional taxi industry.

During an event dedicated to improving the concessioned taxi service, Batres He pointed out that these applications operate without the permits and responsibilities that traditional taxis must comply with. As a solution to this problem, he proposes that drivers operating through platforms similar to Uber and DiDi obtain two permits, which would involve payments and the creation of a detailed record of each vehicle and driver that operates through applications in Mexico City.

In addition, the head of government announced plans to integrate taxi drivers into the application “My Taxi“. This would imply that taxi drivers would have a card visible at all times and would commit to training (without explanation of how, where or at whose expense) to improve the quality of the service they offer.

Batres He stressed the importance of addressing the needs of the taxi drivers’ union, which is characterized by having deep roots in the community and playing a crucial role in the city’s transportation.

“We are talking about a reality that has displaced tens of thousands of taxi drivers in Mexico City from their jobs. Therefore, it seems to me to be elementary justice to address various needs of the taxi drivers’ union,” declared the head of government.

With this proposal, Marti Batres seeks to balance the competition between transportation platforms and conventional taxis, while ensuring the regulation and responsibility of all actors involved in the transportation service in Mexico City.

Editor’s note: We were already calm bro, you’re going to put things like in Cancun. Besides, we consumers have already said it several times, it is not like taking a taxi is an option. It’s not like all taxis are regulated or legitimate. Uber and DiDi do seem like a safer option despite the situations the platforms have gone through, at least we have a face, a name, a profile registered with a company including vehicle data. Satellite tracking and audio recording. What do taxis have? What does My Taxi offer?