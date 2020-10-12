President of French Polynesia Edouard Fritsch, who recently met in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, fell ill with the coronavirus. This was reported by the Fritsch administration.

Fritsch’s wife, who traveled to Paris with him, also passed the test, she was healthy, reports TASS…

On October 8, Fritsch met with Macron, as well as with the French Prime Minister Jean Castex and the Minister for Overseas Territories Sebastien Lecornu. At the same time, three days before leaving for Paris, he took an analysis, and that was negative.

The condition of the 68-year-old politician is not a cause for concern, doctors said.

