EU diplomacy chief: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of Kursk region hits Russian propaganda

The invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Kursk region is a blow to Russian propaganda. This was reported on the social network page X wrote Head of the European Union’s (EU) Foreign Policy Department Josep Borrell.

Borrell called the Ukrainian army’s offensive in the Russian region “a serious blow to the narratives” that “the Kremlin is promoting.”

The head of European diplomacy also spoke in favor of lifting the ban on long-range missile strikes deep into Russia. In his opinion, this would “save lives and reduce the scale of destruction in Ukraine” and “contribute to the advancement of peace efforts.”

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into Russian territory would annul the possibility of peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.