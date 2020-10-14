EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell went into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 from a member of the delegation that accompanied him on a trip to Ethiopia last week.

Borrell clarified on Twitter that his first test, taken on Sunday, was negative.

“I am going to self-isolation in accordance with the current regulations and will wait for the second test,” he said.

As noted TASS, in Belgium, citizens after contact with a carrier of coronavirus are required to endure a seven-day quarantine and undergo two tests. If the test is positive, the quarantine is extended to two weeks, regardless of the presence of symptoms of the disease.

