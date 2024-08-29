Borrell: Many EU countries supported the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region

Many countries of the European Union (EU) supported the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, reports RIA Novosti.

“Many countries support the operation in the Kursk region… I told countries about the need to increase supplies of military equipment,” the head of European diplomacy said.