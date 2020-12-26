Porsche will bring the Macan as an electric car and also a mid-engine sports car. But saying goodbye to the combustion engine, Michael Steiner, Chief Development Officer, thinks that is wrong. Rather, he wants to promote synthetic fuels.

A.ll world is talking about the electric car. Porsche too. But the sports car manufacturer from Zuffenhausen is also talking about combustion engines that have a future. Should have one. He worries about the dogmatics of the debate, says Michael Steiner, Chief Development Officer, in an interview with the FAZ. The energy source of choice must be renewable electricity, and Europe has too little of that in the long term. And energy demand will rise rather than fall. In addition, the goal is lost from sight, since it is essentially about reaching the Paris Agreement and not about politically prescribing a technology.

Porsche wants to take a broader approach. “We rely on a triad of drive technology: fully electric models, efficient plug-in hybrids and emotional combustion engines,” says Steiner. He just doesn’t believe in the fuel cell. “This is an interesting technology, but nonsense for a sports car from today’s perspective. The vehicle is getting too big, too heavy, too sluggish. “