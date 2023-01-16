Dhe Italian police have arrested the country’s most wanted mafioso. Matteo Messina Denaro, head of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, was arrested by special forces on Monday, according to the Carabinieri.

Messina Denaro has been on the run for three decades. The mafia hunters managed to arrest him in a private clinic in Palermo, where he wanted to be treated.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini confirmed the arrest. The “Superboss” Denaro was arrested, Salvini wrote in the messenger service Whatsapp. He was “deeply moved” and thanked “the women and men of the state who have never given up and confirm the rule that sooner or later even the biggest criminals are caught on the run”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of a “great success for the state, which shows that it has never been defeated by the mafia”.

Without smartphones and co.

Denaro was number one on the Italian Interior Ministry’s list of most wanted criminals. Since the turn of the millennium, the investigators had tried to isolate the now 60-year-old with the help of arrests in his environment and confiscations. This strategy has now been successful.

In 2015, the investigators discovered, among other things, that Denaro, who was born near Trapani in western Sicily, did without modern means of communication in order not to leave any traces. Instead, he used the age-old mafia method of “pizzini” – encoded messages on a small piece of paper – to instruct his henchmen. The only known photo of the fugitive so far was from the early 1990s.

Messina Denaro was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for several murders. He is credited with being involved in the deadly 1992 bombings of mafia hunters Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. He was considered the successor to the historical “godfathers” Bernardo Provenzano and Toto Riina, who died in prison in 2016 and 2017.