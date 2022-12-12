The Russian Armed Forces are systematically pushing back the front line in the special operation zone. This was announced on Monday, December 12, by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

“Forecasts are very, very favorable. Our troops are systematically pushing the front line to the territory of the enemy, simultaneously fulfilling one of the main tasks of the entire NVO – the denazification of Ukraine, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

In addition, in a video published by Kadyrov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, Apty Alaudinov, stressed that the Russian Armed Forces were conducting an offensive along the entire line of contact in the special operation zone. According to him, in all areas, Russian units are moving forward every day. Alaudinov noted that the RF Armed Forces are provided with everything necessary, from equipment and ammunition to warm clothing and food.

Earlier that day, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian Armed Forces were continuing offensive operations in the Donetsk direction.

On the same day, crews of the Iskander operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK) of the Western Military District attacked military infrastructure facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the zone of the special operation.

A pinpoint strike was carried out by a cruise missile at a target several hundred kilometers from the location of the gun crew.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

