The head of the Yezidi community of Armenia, Aziz Tamoyan, has died. He was 83 years old. This was announced on Saturday, January 2, radio Sputnik Armenia with reference to the deputy of the country’s parliament Rustam Bakoyan.

The deputy representing the Yezidi community in the legislative body of the republic noted that he did not know the causes of death.

The chairman of the Association of Young Yezidis of Armenia, Said Avdalyan, said on Facebook that Tamoyan devoted his whole life to preserving the national identity of the Yezidis, as well as strengthening the Armenian-Yezidi friendship.

The Yezidis are a Kurdish ethno-confessional group that lives mainly in northern Iraq, in Iraqi Kurdistan. About 60 thousand Yezidis live in Armenia.

In 2014, representatives of this community were subjected to genocide by the terrorist organization “Islamic State” (banned in Russia). Terrorists have seized the area of ​​their compact residence Sinjar in Iraq. According to some reports, the militants killed up to 10 thousand Yezidis.

In January 2018, the Armenian parliament adopted a statement recognizing and condemning the Yezidi genocide committed four years earlier by terrorists in Iraq. Yerevan called on to take measures to ensure the safety and protection of the Yezidi population and to make every possible effort to exclude similar violations of human rights in the future.

On June 24, the US State Department raised from $ 5 million to $ 10 million a reward for information that would allow establishing the whereabouts of the new leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) Amir Muhammad Said Abdel Rahman al-Mawl.

According to the US Foreign Ministry, the terrorist was involved in the killings and abductions of Yezidis in Iraq, and led various sorties of the militants.