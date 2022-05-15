Hamad Abdullah bin Ghalaita Al Ghafli, Head of the Office of the Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman, affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, the kind and compassionate father of his people and the leader of peace and peace, is the best who carries the banner of the founding fathers, and we are all behind him in the paths of the elevation of the UAE Towards a pioneering centenary and promising and promising future prospects for continuing good, development, quality of life, well-being and leadership among nations and states.

Hamad Al-Ghafli said, “We, the sons of the Emirates, are fortunate and we are happy that God Almighty has blessed us with an exceptional leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has a pioneering and historical role in serving the nation, and who has worked throughout his life to strengthen and protect the foundations of the Union, and we pledge to listen, loyalty, obedience and do the best.” And precious to achieve the UAE’s leadership in being an oasis of life, security, stability, progress and prosperity.”

We congratulate ourselves and the people of the UAE for the assumption of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”



