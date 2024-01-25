Agents carry out searches at Alexandre Ramagem's office in Brasília; in total, the PF carries out 21 warrants

The Federal Police launched an operation this Thursday (25 January 2024) for alleged illegal monitoring at Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency). One of the targets is the former director of the agency and current federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ). He headed the body during the administration of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from July 2019 to April 2022, when he left office to run for election.

Agents carry out 21 search warrants in Brasília (18), Minas Gerais (2) and Rio de Janeiro (1). The investigation investigates the irregular use of Abin's GPS systems to track cell phones of authorities and citizens without judicial authorization.

Police officers carry out searches of Ramagem's office in the Chamber of Deputies. The PF states that, in addition to the searches, there are alternative measures to prison being carried out, such as the immediate suspension of 7 federal police officers from exercising their public functions.

“The evidence obtained from the investigations carried out by the PF indicates that the criminal group created a parallel structure at Abin and used tools and services from that State intelligence agency for illicit actions, producing information for political and media use, to obtain profits. personal and even to interfere in investigations”, it says the PF.

The other side

O Power360 contacted Ramagem's press office and requested a position on the operation, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

Abin had also not commented until the publication of this report.