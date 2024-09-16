The head of the 4924th military representative office of the Ministry of Defense was detained in Moscow

In Moscow, the head of the 4924th military representative office of the Ministry of Defense, Ivan Populovsky, and his subordinate Grigory Zorin were detained on suspicion of accepting bribes. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 6 of Article 290 (“Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to the investigation, representatives of the enterprises that carried out the state order for the supply of electrical products and cables for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the amount of more than 1.2 billion rubles, colluded with Populovsky and Zorin to weaken control over the acceptance of goods and to obtain privileges.

To do this, the representatives gave bribes to officers. In total, Populovsky and Zorin received more than 11 million rubles in 2021-2024. They admitted their guilt, and their involvement in other crimes is being investigated.

