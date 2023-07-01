Sponsored Contenti

06/30/2023 – 4:10 pm

In the midst of economic uncertainties and rising interest rates around the world, the search for efficiency and strategic replacement has been transforming company restructuring. If before the technology industry dictated the future, now it puts a question mark on the present, with a movement that has a ripple effect in other parts of the economy. In recent events, we have followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of the main companies responsible for financing startups and disruptive companies in the United States and across the globe, which directly impacted the evolution of countless companies in several countries.

The fact is that both in technology and beyond, many companies have sought the magic formula for success. Pursuing a panacea, they sought to find cutting-edge, agile, effective solutions, but without complexity and low value. And in that anxiety, they plunged into journeys that led to results below expectations, because on the path to a sustainable future of business there is not a genie in the bottle and not even three wishes. You have to look to tomorrow with your head in the clouds, but always with your feet on the ground.

safe advance

Faced with greater investment control in the face of market uncertainties, we are witnessing what promises to be just the beginning of a true reinvention of the technology industry – and also outside of it. In this context of reformulations, small, medium and large companies have invested in hybrid innovation strategies, in order to be more assertive and overcome the crisis. The cloud continues, as expected, as the main focus of the market, but now being used with more intelligence and parsimony. For 2023, IDC forecasts cloud infrastructure spending to grow 6.9% compared to 2022. While still on the rise, the number represents a significant drop from 19.4% growth in 2022. Market Indicator points to the increasing adoption of Cloud FinOps strategies, which combine financial discipline, collaboration between teams and transparency of services. Many businesses have already woken up to this new reality, in which companies that use FinOps effectively can reduce cloud costs by up to 20-30%, as indicated by a McKinsey survey.

Solutions based on open infrastructure and managed services drive the cloud journey, connecting services and adding value to the entire corporate chain. Due to its flexibility, robustness, security and scalability, combined with the wide developer community and range of training, open source applications and resources are indispensable for the improvement of IT environments. Investing in open source strategies simplifies the cost-effective migration of workloads to the cloud.

A cloud services strategy also becomes an ally of innovation by simplifying cloud implementation and empowering developers for faster results. They are managed software offerings, designed so that companies can access applications and resources without the need to buy infrastructure, hardware or have a specialized in-house team. With this, they gain speed to deploy and develop applications in different clouds, locations and at scale, focusing on business growth.

open mindset

Accelerating cloud adoption also requires a mindset shift: breaking down silos within the organization is essential to succeed. An open approach allows you not only to architect target environments for cloud workloads, controlling costs and managing spend, but also to accelerate this important cultural transformation. Thus, organizations that succeed in establishing agile development combined with efficient management and an open mindset should emerge as protagonists of a new era of technology.

When you think about it, there is indeed a recipe for technological success today and in the future. For a complete and successful journey in the new era of technology, the secret is to find the most suitable path for your business – with your head in the clouds, but within the lines of reality, and eyes on the future.

*Gilson Magalhães is president of Red Hat Brasil and regional manager of Enterprise Sales for Red Hat Latin America