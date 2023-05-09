McLaren disaster

The goal of McLaren in view of the Miami Grand Prix was to repeat the encouraging result of Melbourne, where the Woking team had managed to hit the points zone with both of its drivers. The US leg, on the other hand, turned out to be a real disaster for both Lando Norris that for Oscar Piastri, starting with qualifications. In fact, the duo from the British team was unable to overcome even the obstacle of Q1 in qualifying, to then pass the day after under the checkered flag respectively in 17th and 19th positionwith the Australian even a lap behind Max Verstappen.

Contact on the go

At the basis of these placements, however, there are reasons that have seriously compromised the comeback of the two riders, starting with Lando Norrisjogged at the start by Nyck de Vries already at the entrance to the first corner after the start: “Hard day – commented the Englishman – we struggled with the pace. I had a good start, but we were hit from behind in the first corner, which dropped us to the rear. We tried a different strategybut it required something exciting to happen during the race, e it did not work. We will come back to Woking, restart and keep pushing to get a better result in the next race.”

Woe also for Piastri

Morale far from high for Norris, as well as Plateswho was also in trouble right from the start of the GP, this time due to technical problems: “During the race I had a lot of problems with the car – he added – we had a brake-by-wire system failure after six or seven laps. Then I had a lot of problems. I had a great first lap where I was able to pass five cars, and this was the highlight of the weekend. For the rest, it was a frustrating afternoon, in which I tried to work around all the problems. Now we will lower our heads and focus on a better weekend at Imola”.

“A procession in the rear”

Very bitter comments that add to those of the Team Principal Andrea Stellatestifying to a weekend to forget for McLaren: “Given our position on the grid, we needed a good start, an eventful race and high tire degradation to get into the points – has explained – unfortunately, none of these conditions occurred, e the race was a bit of a procession to the rear for us. At the first corner, Lando was hit from behind after gaining a few positions, with damage that cost him 2-3 tenths per lap and relegated him to the rear. Oscar had a brake problem that lasted throughout the race and he did an incredible job of managing the situation, minimizing the consequences and maintaining a decent pace. The main result from Miami is that we weren’t fast enough this weekend. After getting points in Baku, this weekend serves to verify how much work we have ahead of us. The plan doesn’t change: we have good developments on the way, we keep our heads down, we regroup and start again from Imola”.