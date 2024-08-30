He had gone to the Avola hospital emergency roomin the Syracuse area, accusing gastric pain And after undergoing therapy he is dischargedbut In the exit form the doctor calls the patient a “pain in the ass”. In the resignation sheet, published by the newspaper Sicily it reads: «physical examination: discharged ‘pain-inducing’ patient arrives in the emergency room for psychomotor agitation».

“We went to the emergency room,” reconstructs the partner of the patient, a 33-year-old from Avola, “because he was very ill. I remained outside the examination room, waiting for him to be checked by the doctors. When he left, I noticed that in the discharge report, next to his name, the term “scassamaroni” had been added. I immediately thought it was a joke. – adds the woman – but I immediately realized that it was all true. He came in because he was suffering from severe abdominal pain and vomiting and He was ridiculed with a sign, just because he was in a state of agitation due to the severe pain. It is unacceptable that the publication of medical reports is not properly verified and filtered by the head of the emergency department. To the father of my daughter he had to be guaranteed, as for everyone, the widest respect for his dignityinstead it was ridiculed. We have lost confidence in the emergency room.”

Disciplinary proceedings opened

The general manager of the Asp of Syracuse, Alessandro Caltagirone, requested the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the medical director of the Avola hospital’s emergency room who described a patient as a “pain in the ass” on his discharge form.

«As soon as I became aware of this, together with the company’s health director – Caltagirone states in a note – I asked the director of the Avola hospital’s emergency room to provide clarifications and to immediately initiate disciplinary proceedings against the medical director responsible for such absurd conduct“. “The constant daily work aimed at increasing the credibility of our regional health system and improving the relationship of trust between health institutions and citizens – highlights the general director of the Asp of Syracuse – is unfortunately compromised by individual behaviors that are not in line with the role and professional ethics, as well as with respect for the citizen who accesses our health services with confidence in a state of fragility. I express the Company’s deepest apologies to the patient. who was unfortunately the recipient of subjective behavior far removed from the good work of many other health workers who do their utmost even at the risk, at times, of their own safety.”