Maria Amatuzzo’s father has made it known that he will never be able to forgive Ernesto Favara, the man who killed his beloved “little girl”

A letter of forgiveness written from prison and sent to his wife’s father. Words that man will never understand, after her “little girl” died at the hands of the person who was supposed to love and protect her. Ernesto Favara (63), detained on Christmas Eve, took the life of his young 29-year-old wife Maria Amatuzzo.

Twelve stab wounds to the abdomen, only because she had decided to leave him and he could not accept it. A sad story that happened last Christmas Eve in Marinella di Selinunte, an Italian town in the province of Trapani.

After the arrest, Ernesto Favara confessed to having done so, because Maria Amatuzzo had informed him of her intention to leave home and that she would be content to see her daughters once a week: “At that moment I saw a ghost”. For about a year, the 4-year-old twin girls had been living in one housing community.

The letter sent from prison to Maria Amatuzzo’s father

Months later, perhaps repentant or perhaps because he realized how much pain he has caused his family, Enrnesto has sent a letter to dad by Maria Amatuzzo.

She started writing, calling him dad and trying to to justify the deed committed. Has asked for forgiveness. A forgiveness that he will never be able to receive from a man, after he has taken away a piece of his heart.

Maria’s father has expressly let it be known that he has no intention of forgiving him. He has them answered through his lawyerto clarify once and for all his thinking and what he feels towards him.

The relationship between the two hadn’t been the same for some time. The first to notice what happened was the brother of the murderer. He heard heartbreaking cries, he looked out and saw the man in the courtyard, holding the bloody knife.