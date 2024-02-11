A woman sent a message to her deceased father and, to her surprise, received a reply. The conversation continued for a few minutes, which were pleasant and even hilarious at times

Everyone deals with grief in the ways they deem most appropriate. There are those who go to the cemetery every day and those who prefer to avoid it. Some people continue to text deceased relatives, knowing that they will not receive a response as the theoretically assigned number remains 'dormant'. However, this is not always the case. In some countries, telephone companies turn off utilities when no usage is detected for 12 or 24 months at a time. A woman, who identified herself only as Cathyreceived an answer from the number that once belonged to his father, who passed away in 2020. This was written by the website forumagricolturasociale.it.

After what she called a “particularly difficult day”, a few days ago the woman sent a message to her father, writing simply: “I miss you every day”. That message, like the previous ones, should in theory have remained unanswered. But no. Someone she met responded to her by sending two question marks, implying that he didn't understand who she was who missed her. Kathy responded like this: “Wow. This is my father's old phone number. He left in 2020. I didn't expect a response“.

The man who took 'possession' of the phone number immediately showed himself to be an empathetic person. Not having the slightest idea who his interlocutor was, he tried to talk to her about a topic that 90% of the world's population agrees on: cats. “Do you want to see my cat looking stupid?”, he asks her. Soon after she sends her a photo of her black cat yawning, specifying that her name is Lucky. Unbelievable but true, that name is very important to Kathy. “When I was a child, my father bought a puppy dog ​​and we called him Lucky. I see this message as a hug from him from above.” The brief conversation ends shortly after, with the number's new owner writing, “I wish I could hug you.”

Not surprisingly, among the commentators of Reddit, there are those who believe that it was the father who intervened. “The signs are everywhere and you barely got one,” one user writes. “He showed considerable empathy. Wonderful”, underlines another, limiting himself to commenting on the gesture of the unknown. Another user spoke about how, after his father's death, he continually listened to the answering machine messages that the man left him. Finally, there are those who say that they sometimes listen to a cassette tape that their father had recorded for them as a child, with bedtime stories that they could listen to even when he was physically absent.