He was afraid they would scratch the floor of his house, so that cruel man decided to bandage the paws of Chloe and Roxie

How cruel can a human being be? The story of these two dogs, a 9 year old female Shih Tzu named Chloe and a 13 year old Chihuahua named Roxie, has shocked the entire world of the web.

The two animals lived in a house in Mira Mesa with their former owner. The latter had decided to bandaging their paws to avoid scratched the floor of the house. The bandage was so tight, it blocked the blood flow of the paws of the two poor dogs. The veterinarian, after the rescue, did everything to repair the damage caused by that cruel being, but in the end he found himself forced to proceed with theamputation. Chloe has no hind legs today, while Roxie suffered a partial amputation of only one leg.

Fortunately, after someone raised the alarm, the volunteers of the association Humane Society of San Diego, intervened to save the dogs and denounce their former owner.

Chloe and Roxie’s new life

After the amputation of both legs, the dog Chloe had to go through a long period of rehabilitation and physical therapy together with her companion in misfortune. Today, thanks to the good heart of the beloved animals and the generous donations, the dog is able to move thanks to a wheelchair to some orthopedic slippers. Roxie, on the other hand, got one prosthesis and can walk alone.

The volunteers, not long ago, wanted to publish new updates on the story that has embittered the heart of the entire world of the web. The 13-year-old Chihuahua is still in the shelter waiting for a family, while the 9-year-old Shih Tzu has been adopted by a wonderful dad. A detective named Chappie Hunter who lost a leg in 2013. When he heard Chloe’s story he knew she was the perfect puppy for him.

