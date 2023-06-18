Tom Holland is one of the actors whose career is constantly on the rise. His last role in “The crowded room” as Danny Sullivan has generated a sacrifice that he had not considered. This character is based on the life of Billy Milligan, known as the ‘Campus Rapist’, who was the first person to be acquitted in the United States for having a dissociative identity disorder in which he had up to 24 different personalities. Therefore, he was confined in a psychiatric hospital.

What did Tom Holland say about his role as Danny Sullivan?

Actor Tom Holland said the role of Danny Sullivan got into his head because 10 months in one role is something he never considered. He was used to separating work from his personal life, but with “The crowded room” he didn’t make it because he even had to change his physique and see himself in the mirror at dawn as his character.

“Blessed be Zendaya. She had to put up with me looking like this for 10 months. I don’t like that my hair is so dark. I really like the color of my hair, which is like my mother’s,” said the artist, thanking his girlfriend , who helped him get out of bed every day. Given this, he also announced that he will take a sabbatical year, but not because of the negative criticism that the series has received, but because of the pressure and stress that recording it has generated.

What is “The Crowded Room” about?

“A psychological thriller set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979, when a young man is arrested for a grisly crime and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it,” is the series’ synopsis of itself.