Club Deportivo Guadalajara hopes to return to activity in the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament, maintaining the perfect pace against FC Juárez on the corresponding date 4, since after the first three days they have remained undefeated.
However, they will do so with some modifications to their starting eleven compared to their first draw, since Veljko Paunovic has to deal with replacing Christian Calderon who is injured and, in turn, will make other modifications based on the level of play.
Although the Serbian tactician has several options to fill the position, the only natural left-back available is Alejandro Mayorgawho has been playing a secondary role in this start of the season.
And it is that the defense has not played a game since the first leg of the Clausura 2023 Tournament final, when the rojiblanco team drew against Tigres with Mayorga occupying the left lane.
Since then, almost three months have passed since the last participation of Alex Mayorgasince he does not have a single minute with the Sacred Flock after the first leg, so the duel against Juárez represents a great opportunity to regain the confidence of Paunovic.
