He would have turned 30 today, Mattia Pantuso was involved in a serious road accident between Cosenza and Salerno. He died in the hospital

Another victim of the Italian roads. Mattia Pantuso he passed away at 29, the day before his thirtieth birthday. The tragedy occurred yesterday, January 19 between Cosenza and Salerno.

The young man was aboard his motorcycle of large displacement, when you are collided head-on with a car driven by a woman. The dynamics of the accident are not yet clear, and are currently being examined by the investigators.

Immediately after the drama, the 118 health workers arrived on the spot. Given the serious conditions of Mattia Pantuso, his transport to hospital. Unfortunately, doctors couldn’t do anything to save his life and the 29-year-old is died shortly after having reached the health facility.

The other driver involved in the accident, according to the first reports reported, is not in serious condition. He only reported some injury.

Mattia was studying at the University of Salerno and was originally from Civita, a town in the province of Cosenza. Two communities in mourning, heartbroken by the news of the death of a 29-year-old who passed away on the eve of his 30th birthday.

Mattia Pantuso: farewell messages

Numerous farewell messages appeared on the web, accompanied by Pantuso’s photos. Friends who have wanted remember it for the last time and show support and closeness to his family, torn by unexpected pain.

I will always remember you like that, on boring but happy days on the upside. Thanks for all the nice words you wrote to me. Sooner or later we will meet again.

Even the First Citizen of Civita he wanted to comment on what happened and remember that boy that everyone loved and appreciated. Here are his words that appeared on the web: