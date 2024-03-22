In addition to the separation, an alleged betrayal by Fedez would have caused disagreements with Chiara Ferragni's family

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent Fedez he would have cheated on Chiara Ferragni with a former competitor of Big Brother VIP. The Milanese rapper would have had an alleged flirtation with an ex-Vippona and this would also be the reason for disagreements with the ex-wife's family. Let's find out together what's happening in detail!

They continue to emerge details on the sensational breakup between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni. Over the last few hours, the Milanese rapper has returned to the center of the gossip and, this time, it was some that made him the protagonist of a gossip speculations which speak of an alleged betrayal.

While the searches continue for reasons which led The Ferragnez to make the decision to separate, one recently emerged sensational scoop which captured the attention of the media world. We're talking about one possible adventure of which the singer would have become the protagonist together with a former competitor of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini and a friend of Chiara Ferragni.

In fact, it is rumored that Fedez cheated on his wife with Paola di Benedetto. Therefore, we can now say that the hypothesis of an alleged betrayal is becoming more and more insistent. The gossip in question was spread by Alessandro Rosica who also revealed previously unpublished details about the separation of I Ferragnez. These were his words:

Among the many accusations made by the Ferragni family there would be a sensational alleged escapade lasting months and months between Fedez and Paola di Benedetto. In fact, everyone just fought over her. Let's remember that Paola is well known for having ruined many families, especially those of footballers.

Again according to the gossip expert, the alleged betrayal not only contributed to breaking up the relationship trust and the relationship with Chiara Ferragni, but it would also have been there cause of disagreements with the influencer's family. In fact, it seems that Ferragni's sisters and the rapper currently no longer follow each other on Instagram.