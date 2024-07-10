Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

Green Party minister Cem Özdemir warns against high school and university arrogance. He is promoting skilled trades in Friedrich Merz’s home country.

Cem Özdemir, a trained educator, promoted the trades on a visit to CDU leader Friedrich Merz’s hometown. The Federal Minister of Agriculture explained that he was particularly interested in the heating engineering trade. IPPEN.MEDIA after a visit to a vocational training center in the Sauerland region on Wednesday (July 10). If he were to do another apprenticeship, it would be in this field.

Green politician Özdemir warned of a “misdevelopment” if the impression was created that “you can only be happy with a high school diploma.” Referring to the shortage of skilled workers, the minister told trainees in the medium-sized town of Arnsberg: “Without you, nothing works anymore. You are irreplaceable.”

Özdemir promotes handicrafts: “It’s also good for a high school student to stop by”

In general, more internships should be done in trades, Özdemir told our editorial team. “Even if you don’t end up in the profession, you have respect for it.” Within schools, you have to “leave a bit of arrogance if you think that only studying will bring you happiness,” said Özdemir. “It’s also good for a high school student to take a look at a trades business once in a while.”

The vice president of the South Westphalia Chamber of Crafts, Ulrich Hermann, agreed. “A high school diploma is all well and good, but our craftsmen create value,” said Hermann, who himself has a high school diploma. Some branches of the trade are struggling with recruiting young people.

Green Party minister Cem Özdemir is interested in heating technology in the Sauerland region. © BMEL

The visit to Arnsberg is part of Özdemir’s summer trip. The minister is touring Germany until Friday to talk to people and businesses. The focus is primarily on rural areas. It started on Monday in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where Özdemir visited a roofing company.

In the north-east, there is a special model for funding internships: a bonus of 120 euros per week for internships in craft businesses. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Minister of Agriculture Till Backhaus (SPD) would like to see this model nationwide. “That would be great,” Backhaus told our editorial team. “We simply have too many generalists and too few specialists.” There have so far been no efforts to introduce such a bonus nationwide. When asked, the responsible Ministry of Labor simply stated that there are already subsidies. For example, travel and, if necessary, accommodation costs can be covered for career orientation internships. This is not limited to craft businesses.

Özdemir in Sauerland: No meeting with Merz

By the way, there was no meeting between Özdemir and Merz. Merz, whose constituency is in the Hochsauerland region, would even have been invited. But the CDU leader is on vacation due to the Bundestag’s summer break, as his party office announced.

The Hochsauerland district is Merz’s home. Merz has been chairman of the CDU since the beginning of 2022, which is why he is often in Berlin. This also applies after his vacation. On Sunday, the ARD-“Summer interview” with Merz. Instead of Merz, Özdemir met another CDU politician in the afternoon. The former general secretary Paul Ziemiak visited with Özdemir a primary school in the Märkischer Kreis that had been converted into a village center. (as)