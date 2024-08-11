If despite having a job in the United States you feel that your income is not enough to make ends meet and maintain your quality of life, It is worth looking for alternatives to have an extra income, And on TikTok you can find those who claim that it is much simpler than it seems.

Natalie Fischer, a financial content creator, provides various ideas to earn extra money through her TikTok profile and ensures that By investing just one hour of your time you can earn US$175.

From his account @investwithnat he shared a video in which he explained how to do a search on the Craigslist internet platform has been able to earn extra income without having to invest much of his time.

“This side hustle just earned me $175 for an hour of my time and it is none other than doing research studies,” he said in the clip.

In fact, he stated that in 2022 was able to earn US$2,700 just by participating in market research which are of course still available in 2024.

He explained that basically Research studies involve testing products or services and then give your opinion regarding them.

How to find reliable market research to earn extra money?

According to Natalie Fischer, it is enough to Go to Craigslist to find companies willing to pay you for your reviews. However, she herself accepted that it may seem somewhat suspicious and risky.

That is why He recommended that his followers locate the studies that seemed most interesting to them and then fill out the corresponding surveys. where you may be asked to provide information such as your employment status and your experiences with specific products. Be careful not to provide more information than necessary.

If you meet the profile requirements that companies are looking for, then they will call you or will schedule an appointment to begin the research study.

He also warned that It is not always paid with deposits or cashsometimes gift cards are given, for example from Amazon.

He added that generally this type of studies are scarce and that it is difficult can be a constant source of income.