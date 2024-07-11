It is public knowledge that the medical records of citizens in the United States are confidential, meaning that they cannot be released without the consent of the person to whom they relate. A sailor who works in the Navy wanted to break this legislation with none other than President Joe Bidenbut he had the bad luck of being discovered.

Incredibly, Accessed the wrong Joe Biden’s recordsafter having entered through the military system’s database. Tim Hawkins, the commander of the Navy, assured in any case CBS News that the confidentiality of the President “at no time was she compromised”.

At that time, the Democrat who will seek reelection in November had undergone studies to obtain physical fitness for his position, which he ended up obtaining, and it was then that The sailor saw a perfect opportunity to try to violate his confidentiality. and access your personal medical data.

US President Joe Biden makes a campaign stop at an AFSCME (American Federation of State, Municipal and Local Employees) union local in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Photo:EFE Share

What did Biden’s physical say?

Joe Biden must undergo an annual physical examination to determine whether he is still fit to serve as president of the United States. These were the tests that were at the center of the incident with the sailor, which, according to a memo by Kevin O’Connor, his personal physician, gave positive results.

The analyses, carried out in February, determined that The president remains “able to carry out his duties”. They also clarified that “he is fully carrying out all of his responsibilities without exemptions or adaptations,” according to his doctor. They declared him “healthy, vigorous and fit.”

“The president is feeling well and this year’s physical examination did not identify any new problems.“He remains fit to perform his duties and is fully discharging all of his responsibilities without any waivers or accommodations,” he said later, clearing the doubts of citizens and even many politicians who are wary of Biden’s health conditions to run again as president of the United States.