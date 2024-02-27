In the United States, a Goodwill thrift store employee He found a surprise of thousands of dollars in US$100 bills, by arranging some clothes that had recently been donated to the business.

The event occurred in Oklahoma, where, according to the media kforit was reported the largest cash find in Oklahoma Goodwill history, which is also among the chain's main finds internationally.

The event occurred when Andrea Lessing, who has been working at the chain for a month and a half, was packing a couple of sweaters, which were too heavy. At first, the employee believed they had been used to wrap books. However, When he checked what they contained, he realized that there were envelopes with bills inside the clothes.he said in an interview for Oklahoma's News 4.

The woman found US$42,000 in US$100 bills. Upon finding such a figure unexpectedly, he did not hesitate to return the money. He was able to do this quickly and without problem, since there was information on the garment that was used to locate the owner.

The employee's honesty was rewarded.

The employee of the second-hand store in the United States received a reward for returning the money



The act of honesty on the part of Andrea Lessing did not go unnoticed, since The owner of the money, whose identity was not revealed for security reasons, had an act of gratitude with the company employee.

Lessing received a reward of US$1,000. After this event, the woman assured that she had not returned her money looking for a reward, but that she did so without expecting anything in return, since she is a faithful believer in karma, she told him. Good Morning America. The aforementioned media also reported that the employee would use the reward money to be able to give his little daughter an incredible birthday party, who will have a birthday in the coming months.