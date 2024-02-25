Second-hand stores are very popular among residents of the United States.However, a worker revealed some secrets regarding these businesses, which immediately sparked comments on social networks.

Although many people tend to find true 'jewels' in second-hand stores, and there are even people who dedicate themselves to searching for 'treasures', the truth is that they also There is a little-known side to this type of establishment and recently a woman exposed it through her TikTok account.

The nasty secrets of thrift stores in the US



TikTok user @tango_quinn assures that during the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2000, a period of time who worked at Goodwill, a store known for its second-hand clothing and household itemsexperienced certain irregularities and abuses by his superiors, which he did not hesitate to tell through a video that went viral.

Among some of the things that caught the most attention was the fact that people left dirty diapers on the floor. “I don't know where they came from or how, but literally they leave dirty diapers and then my manager would say: take a rag, pick it up and throw it away. The same thing happened with needles. Substance needles.”

The woman reported in the publication that already has more than 240,000 views that “as for The homeless people who were around the store often went into the dressing rooms and changed their clothes. and they took her away without paying, and they also left her old clothes, covered in urine and waste. Another time, my manager asked us to clean the bathroom as there was explosive diarrhea all over the walls,'” he recalled with distaste.

As expected, the tiktoker's followers did not take long to express themselves about it with comments such as: “It infuriates me how people treat thrift stores, I make sure clothes are clean and in good condition before donating”, “I work at Goodwill rn and this is the reason we don't have dressing rooms at mine”, “I can't even go to the thrift store because it smells very bad” or “they gave me a bag of cocaine that a client found in a pair of jeans. I had just turned 16.”