An unprecedented event took place in a Tennessee storeThe dream of winning the US lottery can lead many people to do crazy things.just like the gas station employee who tried to keep a million-dollar prize that actually belonged to one of his customers. After this action, he faces legal consequences.

A man had bought Two winning tickets from the Diamonds & Gold drawing at the Shell station in Murfreesboro: one of US$1,000,000 and another of US$40The gas station attendant, a 23-year-old named Meer Patel decided Throw the US$1,000,000 one in the trash and charge him for the US$40 one..

But the curious thing is that, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, it was later confirmed by security cameras that Patel pulled the winning ticket out of the trash to try to keep it and then claim the prize.although he was unsuccessful: he was discovered and ended up being arrested, as reported News Channel 5.

“In the video, Mr. Patel is seen celebrating in the store after scratching off the front of the ticket. and found out he had won a million dollars,” said Detective Dennis Ward, as verified by Tennessee Lottery investigators.

Because he tried to steal a prize of US$1,000,000 that belonged to one of his clients, Meer Patel was arrested and will also have to pay bail of no less than US$100,000. at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is charged with theft worth more than US$250,000 and now he must appear at a hearing in which the next step of his case will be determined.

The lottery winner found out thanks to the intervention of the authorities. Photo:iStock Share

This is how the man from the United States found out that he was the lottery winner

Once the fact was established, The winner of the lottery prize in Tennessee finally found out thanks to the authorities communicating with him directlyand, according to reports, he was more than grateful for the actions taken by the authorities to detect the attempted robbery by the employee.

“The silver lining to this story is that he never knew he was the winner until we contacted him. “It’s money that changes your life completely,” said Detective Craig, speaking to News Channel 5.