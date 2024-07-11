An Uber driver was arrested by Miami police Florida, they asked him for a series of documents and the situation ended in the worst way. The recording that was recently shared on the TikTok platform and is titled “I can’t believe this actually happened” documented how , Florida, they asked him for a series of documents and

The user who uploaded the video to his account is Broadway_jo11, who took on the task of capturing everything that happened. In the recording you can see that The driver is stopped by an officer, who begins to demand that he show him a series of documents.

From the tone of the policeman’s voice, it can be seen that he was upset, since the young man tried to cooperate but the officer asked him to immediately gave him the driver’s insurance cardto which the driver asked him to give him a moment to look for it, however he concluded that he only had it in digital format.

In the recording, the uniformed man can be heard saying, “Give me your registration and your insurance. I’m not here to put up with your nonsense.s”. So the driver let him know that he was being aggressive, He asked him to treat him kindly and described the situation as “abnormal.”

After continuing the discussion on the lack of the document in physical format, The officer made the driver get out of the car, pushed him, and handcuffed him.

Comments from social network users were not long in coming with expressions such as “Why does the police treat him like that?“Is there anything new?” or “I hope you file a complaint against that officer.. That’s crazy”.

What to do if you are stopped by a Miami officer while driving



According to the law firm Morgan & Morgan, when An officer tells you to stop, you must do so immediately. and pull over. They also point out that it is important to stay inside the vehicle, as well as not to lower or raise the windows or turn on or off the lights, under any circumstances, as well as not to get out of the car. “What you should do is put on the flashing lights and stay still waiting for the police officer to approach,” they say.

According to the lawyers, Officers are only authorized to ask for your driver’s license.its registration and its insurance papers, but “They have no right to harass or discriminate against the driver.. Officers also cannot require you to pay a fine at that time. They only have the right to issue the ticket, They can never try to collect it at the time“, they point out.