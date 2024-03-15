Once again, the United States opens its doors to Mexican workers who are looking for a new employment opportunity, since the National Employment Serviceattached to the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare of Mexicohas shared the availability of places for trailer operators in the United States.

Through the Employment Portala company based on USAis looking for Mexican talent to work as operators of heavy fifth-wheel and trailer trucks.

All candidates must have previous experience driving trailers, transporting various materials from one location to another, as well as having map reading skills.

Among the activities to be performed as a trailer operator in the United States are completing a daily log, regularly loading and unloading tractors and trailers, as well as driving from one destination to another.

The requirements to apply for this job position are very accessible, and the only requirement is to have completed primary education, have a minimum of 1 to 2 years of experience as a fifth-wheel trailer operator, and possess a valid federal and/or international driver's license. , have an intermediate level of English, and demonstrate autonomy and results orientation at work.

The company offers a monthly salary of $60 thousand 500 pesos Mexicans for trailer operators, as well as public social security, overtime and seasonal work contracts. Working hours are usually from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., although it may vary depending on operational needs.

To apply for the vacancy, interested parties can register through this link or go to one of the offices of the National Employment Service. The deadline to register expires on March 29, 2024.