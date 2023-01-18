The rain of references unleashed by the “poisoned shooter”, which Shakira he dedicated to his ex-partner Gerard Piqué, on the Music Sessions with Bizarrap, Well, various brands and personalities have commented on the situation.

Likewise, there are people who, faced with the contempt that the letter of Shakira meant for brands like Renault and Casio Images have begun to emerge in support of these large companies whose objective is to offer products at an affordable cost and of good quality.

This was just what he did Turkish Sabir a well-known professor of Handball in the city of Córdoba, Argentina, who after knowing Shakira’s contempt for Twingo vehicles decided to put up a fabulous poster that went viral.

And it is that the woman who works in the University City of Córdoba decided to write the following sentence; “I DON’T LEAVE YOU EVEN WITH A STICK”, which was placed on the rear window of his 1998 model Twingo.

According to an interview conducted by TN, the woman commented that this Twingo was the car she always wanted to have because in order to buy it in 2018, she had to save for several months working in three different places.

He explained that the Renault line car cost him about 75,000 pesos despite the fact that it was about 10,000 pesos higher than other more recent Twingos, as he pointed out that the 1998 model was the one he always wanted to have.