Suspect in Moscow car bombing faces life sentence

30-year-old native of the Volgograd region Evgeny Serebryakov, suspected of blowing up the Toyota Land Cruiser of the officer of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Andrey Torgashov, studied at the Higher School of Economics. This was reported by his relative.

It turned out that the man studied at a school in Uryupinsk and even won Olympiad in Economics. After that, he entered the university on a budgetary basis. While studying at the university, Serebryakov went to Prague on a student exchange.

If Serebryakov is found guilty, he could face life imprisonment.

Serebryakov preferred the “Ukrainian” name

RIA News found Serebryakov’s profile on the social network VKontakte. The man wrote his name “in Ukrainian” – “Yevgen Serebryakov”.

One of the suspect’s last places of work was a bank. In his resume, he stated about myself as a risk manager.

In turn, Serebryakov’s neighbors said that he was intelligent, quiet and had never been involved in scandals. Some of them noted that Serebryakov was strange, he lived with cats, but gave them away a few days ago. It also turned out that the man was fond of weapons.

Serebryakova was arrested in absentia

The Zamoskvoretsky Court of the capital granted the investigation’s motion to arrest and detain suspect Yevgeny Serebryakov. He is accused under articles on illegal acquisition and storage of weapons and attempted murder of two or more persons in a generally dangerous manner.

According to the investigation, on July 24, the attacker, on orders from the Ukrainian special services, installed an explosive device under the bottom of Torgashov’s car and later remotely detonated it. After that, Serebryakov managed to fly to Turkey.

Turkish police detain saboteur at resort

Serebryakov managed to reach the famous resort of Bodrum. Representatives of the Russian division of Interpol called the headquarters of the Turkish department of Interpol/Europol at 10:30 (the same time as Moscow time) and reported that “a man named Yevgeny Serebryakov, a citizen of Russia, committed a terrorist attack in Moscow using a car packed with explosives and arrived in the country on a Moscow-Bodrum plane.”

Turkish police found out that he left Bodrum airport at 9:40 a.m. and was not detained at the airport because his information was not in the international database of people wanted by Interpol.

The Turkish intelligence service, the Interpol department, the immigration department, and the counter-terrorism department were involved in the search. With the help of the data received from the Russian side, he was identified and detained.

Later, a video of Serebryakov’s arrest appeared online. The recording shows men in civilian clothes with pistols surrounding a white car, after which they drag the criminal out of the car and handcuff him while he is lying on the ground.

There is no information yet about the timing of Serebryakov’s deportation to Russia.