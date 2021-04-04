At the end of March, just in time for Falkland War Veteran’s Day, in the “Heroes of Mount Longdon” tunnel, which connects the South and North of Ituzaingó there where Avenida Carlos Ratti is born. They finished painting a mural in homage to the Argentines who participated in the war.

The name of the tunnel recalls the battle of mount longdon, which took place between the night of 11 and the dawn of June 12, 1982, and is remembered as one of the most important and bloody of the war. He was baptized in August 2017, in an act starring veterans and former Malvinas combatants from the district and their families.

Now, 39 years after the start of the war, the mural painted on both hands of the tunnel shows the Falklands landscape that witnessed that important battle, hours before the final surrender. On one side you can see the interior of the island and on the other the coast and the sea. On the ocean side you can see the sunset on the horizon, and also a silhouette of a rifle, boots and a combat helmet, in memory and tribute to the Malvinas soldiers.

The works lasted 45 days and the circulation of one of the tunnel hands was cut off at night

The work was made by the artist of the Party Ignacio Garat, and required a painstaking 45-day job. To do this, the logistical support of municipal traffic agents was needed, since while painting, a hand of the tunnel had to be interrupted. To avoid further inconvenience, the work was painted at night, between 9:00 pm and 3:00 am.

“The idea was to represent something from the Mount Longdon combat, which was one of the bloodiest of the war. Always in the battle pictures they show a lot of blood and people screaming or suffering, and I wanted to ignore that and put something more peaceful, then it occurred to me to show only a landscape, a representation of what Mount Longdon is from one side; and on the other the sunset. I also thought of including some symbol of what the battle and war of the Malvinas were, so I added a turned rifle, which is what the English used as a tombstone, to honor the Argentine boys who fell there “, explains the artist and author of the mural.

From one side you can see the coastline of Mount Longdon, with the silhouette of an upturned rifle

“This it was made free. I am a municipal employee, and I do several murals in Ituzaingó, but I don’t charge them. Many people think that a millionaire was spent, and the only thing that was paid was four 20-liter cans of paint, “he adds.

The initiative came from the Municipality’s Undersecretariat for Social Promotion and Cultural Policies, which has already carried out similar interventions in other parts of the Party. “We talked about it with the Mayor and also with the Malvinas de Ituzaingó veterans, to see what they thought, because we did not want to do something tragic, that would bring them pain, but something that had to do with the memory of this feat,” he says Marcelo chiaradia, holder of that portfolio.

On the other side, Garat represented the landscape of Mount Longdon looking towards the interior of the island

“The idea was for it to be finished before April 2, and it was arrived. The day the work was finished there was no opening ceremony, but veterans were invited to come and see the end of the work, that also had already been in a sketch on paper. The idea is that on the next anniversary of the Battle of Mount Longdon a plaque is discovered in the tunnel with the names of all the veterans who participated in that contest, and highlighted the two that are from Ituzaingó, “adds the official.