In recent days, a young American has gone viral on TikTok thanks to a series of advice he provided. User Tyler Morgan, who identifies himself as a former Apple employee, spread a series of tricks to make the iPhone battery last longer. Based on these recommendations, his video got millions of views and a lot of attention.

Among the multiple interests of users on social networks, one of the most widespread is advice for better use of the cell phone. Given the importance that these devices have in the daily lives of a large part of the world's population, these recommendations are very relevant. In that sense, one of the biggest concerns is battery life. For that reason, this young man who helped many give longer life to their iPhone It got a lot of impact.

Tips to make your iPhone battery last longer

The images, shared on the TikTok account @hitomidocameraroll, last only a few seconds, but they are very specific. First of all, The former Apple employee pointed out that the most important thing is not to charge the battery to 100 percent, except in particular cases where it is strictly necessary. To give you better long-term performance, you should only charge it up to 80 percent.

In second place, Tyler mentioned turning off background activity. This will restrict the arrival of notifications, but will mean great savings for the mobile device's battery. Along the same lines, he also listed tips such as removing location permissions in apps where it is not useful, reducing the screen brightness level and disabling other tools such as the virtual assistant Siri.

Although these tips were created for iPhone, they can also be applied on Android devices. or any other operating system. Currently, the video has already exceeded 11,900,000 views and accumulated hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.