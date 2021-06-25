R.and seven months after violent clashes between Chechens and members of the Arab clan in Berlin, charges have been brought against a man from a well-known clan. The public prosecutor’s office accuses 44-year-old Nasser R. of dangerous bodily harm in two cases and breach of the peace in two particularly serious cases before the Tiergarten lay judge, as she announced on Friday. The suspect did not allow himself to be deterred from the acts by an electronic ankle cuff, which he had been wearing since 2019.

According to the public prosecutor, it is about disputes within the organized crime scene in Berlin. The 44-year-old Nasser R. is said to have decided, together with other men, to take revenge after a fight with Chechens on November 7, 2020.

On the evening of November 7th, the men in Berlin-Wedding allegedly attacked three Chechens who were unknown to them, mistreated them with batons, iron bars and knives and seriously injured them. One evening later, the 44-year-old and numerous relatives and accomplices are said to have “attacked two Chechens and seriously injured them with blows, kicks and knife wounds”. Using GPS data, the police were able to identify the suspect and arrest him on February 18. Since then he has been in custody.

The attacks and assaults between the criminal members of the Arab clan and the Chechens had caused a stir nationwide. Videos showed how the numerous clan members attacked Chechens at Gesundbrunnen station and stabbed some of them with knives several times.