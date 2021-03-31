A 12-year-old boy from Aurora, a town outside Denver, Colorado, is in a coma, in critical condition, after allegedly trying to perform “Blackout Challenge”, or “Blackout Challenge” seen on TikTok and that challenges people to drown themselves until they lose consciousness.

Joshua HaileyesusLike many 12-year-olds, he is passionate about soccer and video games, but he stood out, even with a twin brother, thanks to his passion for the Army: he always wanted to be a soldier. He also showed another preference: being a church pastor.

On March 22, his life and that of his family changed forever. His twin brother found him unconscious in the bathroom. Beside him there was a shoelace. The family believes he was trying to drown, as part of a challenge to see how long he could hold his breath. In the networks it is known as “Blackout Challenge”.

Joshua’s family. Below, with his twin brother, who was the one who found him after his tragic recklessness.

Doctors have told the family that Joshua is brain dead and that they should prepare to say goodbye. “He is a fighter. I can see him fight. I pray for him every day”Said Joshua’s father, Haileyesus Zeryihun. “It’s heartbreaking to see him lying on the bed.”

“They gave me the bad news that he will not survive, will not survive “Zeryihun said. “I was begging them on the ground, begging to give me some time, not to give up on him. If I give up on him, I feel like I’m drifting away from my son, “she added.

On Monday night, several friends, relatives, and neighbors gathered at the Children’s Hospital Colorado, where Joshua is admitted, to send him positive energies and pray for a miracle.

According to her parents, social media They helped their son become interested in new activities, such as cooking, guitar and acting, but at the same time he was exposed to dangers such as these kinds of challenges.

“It’s not a joke at all. It’s like someone is holding a gun in front of your nose. That’s how dangerous this is, “Zeryihun said to The Denver Channel.

Joshua’s father says that a few days before he was found, Joshua told his brother that he could hold your breath for a minute. The family hopes that their story will inspire others to talk about any potential play that could seriously harm another child.