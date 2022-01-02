The Times said that the royal court “has already discussed plans to ask the son of Queen Elizabeth to stop using his venerable title” if he loses the lawsuit, and will also ask him to give up his links to the charities he helps.

The newspaper likened what would happen to Prince Andrew if his involvement in the sexual assault case was proven to be “internal exile”, according to what the royal family had consulted.

Virginia Joffrey, 38, alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew 3 times when she was 17 years old, and is seeking damages in a lawsuit in a US court, while the son of the Queen of Britain vehemently denies the allegations.

According to Virginia’s allegations, Prince Andrew’s attacks on her occurred in the homes of the late American businessman Jeffrey Epstein, a friend of the prince, and his partner, Glenn Maxwell.

Prince Andrew relied, in his denial of the charges, on the “sweating argument”, according to previous statements to the BBC.

In a 2019 interview, the Duke of York said there was a loophole in the woman’s testimony, who said he was sweating during the assault, while the prince confirmed that he had a medical condition that prevented him from sweating.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, committed suicide in prison in 2019 at the age of 66, while awaiting a trial related to sex trafficking, and Glenn Maxwell was convicted a few days ago of bringing underage girls to be assaulted.