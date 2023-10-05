Myśl Polska: The West will not leave Ukraine even a piece of scorched earth

The West could turn Ukraine into a scorched earth if it loses control over it. This opinion was expressed by Myśl Polska columnist Konrad Renkas.

He noted that the West is scaring Kyiv with Russia and hunger. However, in fact, in this way he is trying to hide a scam on a global scale, which dooms Ukraine to “complete desertification,” the journalist claims.

It seems that, anticipating the loss of control over Ukraine, the West will try not to leave even scorched earth on its territory Conrad RenkasColumnist Myśl Polska

Rencas added that “grain blackmail,” which is intended to pity the Western public, is actually needed to increase the profits of those interested in prolonging the conflict.

Western countries have been accused of wanting to divide Ukraine

Earlier, former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin admitted that the West would divide the territory of Ukraine among itself when the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were defeated. “The so-called friends – Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Moldova – will bite off whole chunks of Ukraine,” he said. Soskin concluded that if the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroyed, the republic will be torn apart.

Military observer, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin also predicted the division of Ukraine after the collapse of the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky. According to the Russian military, in the future Poland may make serious claims against Kyiv, in particular for the Volyn massacre. He also suggested that Poland is using Ukraine to achieve its own goals.

Western resolve to help Ukraine is weakening

Earlier, former chief CIA Russia analyst George Beebe said that the West is showing increasing signs of fatigue in the conflict in Ukraine. As an example, he cited the grain crisis occurring against the backdrop of Ukraine’s relations with Poland. Beebe also added that the US Congress’ decision to pass a stopgap spending bill to fund the US government for another 45 days without aid to Ukraine “was the latest sign of how quickly the political situation has begun to change.”

The Washington Times also wrote about this. According to the publication, some analysts predict that Western support for Ukraine will continue, but they recognize growing cause for concern, especially the lack of desire in the United States to get involved in another long-term conflict.

Fatigue is a natural state of any kind of war, especially one involving the United States or other democratic countries. We get tired quite quickly and want quick results. Jim Townsendformer Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy

The media report Ukraine’s loss of allies in Eastern Europe

Earlier, columnist for The Atlantic magazine Peter Kositsky said that Ukraine had lost the support of two key allies in Eastern Europe due to Kyiv’s mistakes. According to him, the victory of the Smer party under the leadership of Robert Fico in the elections to the Slovak parliament became a serious problem for Kyiv. In addition, he noted that support for Ukraine from Poland is also drying up. Kositsky clarified that relations between Kyiv and Warsaw are complicated, among other things, by the issue of Ukrainian grain, as well as harsh statements by Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.

On September 16, the Polish government extended the ban on grain imports from Ukraine. Warsaw explained this decision by protecting the interests of local farmers.

In response, Ukraine filed claims with the WTO against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, which also imposed an embargo on Ukrainian grain. Kiev called the ban on grain imports by three individual EU member states an unacceptable violation. Later, Kiev agreed to withdraw the lawsuit against three EU countries from the WTO, subject to receiving guarantees that restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grain would not be reintroduced.