A woman in Texas, USA, won a prize of US$250,000 in the All or Nothing lottery due to an unusual rule that determines as the winner the one who matches all 12 numbers drawn or, in the second instance, does not match any of them.

Luck sometimes knocks on the door in a strange way, just as it happened with the woman identified as An M., who won the prize in the Texas lottery for not matching any number. Although at first glance it seems easy, the odds of winning the draw are one in 2,704,156according to the media The Sun.

In statements to the press, the woman revealed that she will donate part of your money to an animal shelter, and assured that, if he wins the jackpot in the future, he will rebuild Winne Berry, a renowned animal shelter. “I will pay their expenses for the next two years to manage it,” she remarked.

The Texas Lottery has awarded $12,900,000,000 in prizes since its inception in the 1990s. Photo:iStock Share

Upon winning the prize, An M. explained that he bought the tickets through the official Lotto.com site, which is currently available in eight different states in the country (Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Ohio and Oregon ), and contributes to Texas social programs.

Since its creation in 1992, the Texas lottery has distributed prizes worth US$12,900,000,000, so almost 2,000 citizens have become millionaires since then. In that sense, 1,969 players won more than US$1,000,000, while 229 players won more than US$10,000,000, according to official data from the southern State lottery.

How can you use strategies to win the lottery?

Although the woman who won the important prize benefited from the unusual rule of the lottery, chance and mystery, there are strategies that players use to have greater odds. One of them is to choose random numbers, without basing them on specific dates, to try to differentiate themselves from the choices of the rest of the participants.

You can also participate in gaming groups, where buying more tickets increases your chances of winning, or investigate previous results to determine a pattern in the numbers that came up the most, and discard or bet on those that came up the least.