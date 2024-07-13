According to the criteria of

According to the newspaper The Sunthe man bought the winning ticket at a Fastlane convenience store in Saginaw, Michigan. According to the story, the protagonist of this story He stopped to get gas and at that moment he decided to buy two tickets for the US$4,000,000 Ultimate Instant Win game.

“I scratched the barcodes, scanned the first ticket and received a message to file a claim, then I scanned the ticket again and When the message appeared for the second time I thought the scanner was broken“, he assured the aforementioned media.

According to Michigan Livethe winner expressed that will use part of his money to buy land and invest. Beyond the unusual nature of obtaining such an award, the story also stands out for the rather unusual situation in which such news was received.

According to the aforementioned media outlet, he was filling up with gas when he received the news that changed his life. “I went out to fill up my car with gas and scratched off the ticket while I waited. It’s hard to describe the feeling I felt when I saw the winning amount.“I got in the car and yelled, ‘We just won $4,000,000!'” he said.

Once he realized that he had actually won, he set out to claim his prize at the United States Lottery headquarters, where they stated that The man opted to receive a one-time payment of approximately US$2,700,000.

The winner preferred to collect the prize in a single payment. Photo:iStock

What are the chances of winning the lottery in the United States?



The The probability of winning the lottery in the United States varies depending on the type of game that you want to win. However, in some of the most popular ones, according to the official sites of the lotteries themselves, the figures indicate the following: