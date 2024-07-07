Both in the United States and around the world, Winning the lottery is one of the biggest dreams that an ordinary citizen can have, due to the incredible amount of money offered by the prize. And If winning it once is already a dream for anyone, imagine doing it twice.: That happened to a man known as “Mr. D”.

According to the criteria of

Using the same strategy, the site reported The NY Daily, this man accumulated a total prize of US$70,000 winning the lottery twice, after having played for more than five decades in games such as Mega Millions, Pick 4 and Pick 5, the latter being the one that gave him the largest fortune of his entire life.

Feeling like a winner, “Mr. D” revealed what his plan was to win the lottery on two occasions: always play the same set of numberswhich gave him first a prize of US$20,000 and then another of US$50,000 after spending only US$2 on a ticket he bought at Capital Liquors in Capitol Heights.

The winning number was 41083, for the drawings of June 20 and June 21, and the money was claimed at the Lottery in Baltimore. But Incredibly, he wasn’t the only lucky one: another boy from Wayne, Michigan, won the US$6 million prize. having bought only two lottery tickets in the year.

He won the US lottery twice and will spend the money on this

The case of “Mr. D” quickly went viral in the United States, causing many to want to start copying his method to win the lottery as soon as possible. But beyond that, one of the big questions is whether know what this man will spend the money onafter so many years of analyzing and playing, in this case for Pick 5.

The winner would allocate the amount of his prize, in principle, to essential purposes such as pay bills, although he also plans to save money and take a vacation to rest, since the amount he earned allows him to afford such a luxury.