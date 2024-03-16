The person identified as John Exley decided try your luck in the Oregon Lottery, and you won. Your strategy? An unusual but effective trick: he added an option for free that few take.
The trick that a man in the United States used to win the lottery
Although not a regular player, late last year, John Exley chose to participate in the Keno game, selecting 10 numbers between 1 and 80a format known as a 10-point game in Keno, but also, opted for add the 'Special Keno' game option, which offers the opportunity to win up to US$1,000,000.
Despite the good news, the man had to face a fact that he did not count on: the taxes stipulated by the state, because according to the aforementioned medium, The Oregon Lottery automatically charges an 8 percent state tax on all prizes of $1,500 or more, so this man was no exception and was required to pay a 24 percent federal tax, which is equivalent to $240,000. In total, he got a prize of US$680,000.
