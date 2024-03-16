They say that “he who does not risk does not gain” and that is how a 60-year-old man ventured to buy a lottery ticket at a Safeway store in Oregon City, and then choose a type of juice that few drink. Thanks to this, won the US lottery.

The person identified as John Exley decided try your luck in the Oregon Lottery, and you won. Your strategy? An unusual but effective trick: he added an option for free that few take.

The trick that a man in the United States used to win the lottery



Although not a regular player, late last year, John Exley chose to participate in the Keno game, selecting 10 numbers between 1 and 80a format known as a 10-point game in Keno, but also, opted for add the 'Special Keno' game option, which offers the opportunity to win up to US$1,000,000.

The man got all 10 numbers right, which led him to win the coveted jackpot. With this stroke of luck as great as it was unusual, the figure at which he creditor was US$1,000,000. For its part, this state's lottery had its first jackpot winner in almost a quarter of a century, since, according to the newspaper The Sunthese types of wins through 10 points of Keno do not occur frequently.

The grand prize was US$1,000,000 Photo:iStock Share

Despite the good news, the man had to face a fact that he did not count on: the taxes stipulated by the state, because according to the aforementioned medium, The Oregon Lottery automatically charges an 8 percent state tax on all prizes of $1,500 or more, so this man was no exception and was required to pay a 24 percent federal tax, which is equivalent to $240,000. In total, he got a prize of US$680,000.