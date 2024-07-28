If you ever think you have a winning lottery ticket be careful, you could find yourself in malicious people who will want to snatch your new fortune from your hands. That’s exactly what happened to a Tennessee man who almost lost US$1,000,000 because of an employee.

Although he decided not to share his name for privacy reasons, the case of a man who bought a pair of tickets for the Diamonds & Gold raffle, scratch-off tickets worth US$20 and offering the chance to win up to US$2,000,000.

According to his account, he bought the tickets at the Shell station in Murfreesboro and He asked the clerk at the counter to check them to see if he had won anything.He did not expect that the 23-year-old man who served him, later identified as Meet Patel, would try to rob him.

Patel He assured him that only one of the tickets had been a winner. and gave him US$40, told him that the other one didn’t have any prize and threw it in the trash.

Security cameras reviewed by authorities showed the employee then returning to the trash bin and taking the bill, which he then put in his pocket. Of course, not long after, He went to the lottery headquarters to try to claim the prize.

What the employee did not know is that when it comes to larger prizes, as in this case which corresponded to US$1,000,000, The protocol indicates that the security videos of the places where the tickets were purchased must be examined. as evidence that the ticket actually belongs to who it claims to be and that it is not a robbery.

That’s exactly how it was Lottery authorities determined that the employee had acted in bad faith and that in reality he was not entitled to the million-dollar prize.

Beyond being left empty-handed, in Tennessee, The theft of a US$1,000,000 bill is considered a serious crime, So Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Patel, who now remains incarcerated.

Why didn’t the winner of US$1,000.00 find out about his prize if it was a scratch-off ticket?

The history of the Employee at a gas station who tried to steal a bill and then claiming a prize of US$1,000,000 has attracted attention, among other reasons, because the ticket belonged to a scratch-off game. So how did the customer get fooled?

The reason is that, as some lottery players do to save time, they simply scratched off the barcode on the front and then He asked the employee to check the system to see if they were winners.

By doing this, it is not necessary to scratch the entire bill, only the bar code is enough. For this reason, in addition, Patel He had the opportunity to find out how much the prize was and keep the secret to himself.

Fortunately, after investigation, finally Lottery authorities were able to identify the real winner.