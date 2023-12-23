Drena Harris of Indiana experienced the fleeting thrill of winning the lottery, but her prize quickly vanished due to a Facebook post. The excitement of winning led her to share the news on social mediaan action that triggered a series of unfortunate events.

A user found the image on the platform and used it to carry out a scam. He convinced an employee of an authorized store to present the prize so that he could give him the US$500 associated with Harris's winning ticket.

In the world of the Hoosier Lottery in Indiana, retailers are allowed to pay out prizes of up to $600 maximum. However, when he went to the lottery commission seeking to recover his winnings, he realized that this would not be possible.

The commission refused to return the money, arguing that they could not pay the same prize twice. The situation escalated to a court, in search of being able to collect his prize, according to what was stated The US Sun.

The case became complicated when the store where Harris bought the ticket closed its doors. Lack of access to tests and evidence, such as security footage and worker testimonials, made it nearly impossible to support their claim.

Chuck Taylor, the lottery's director of legal affairs and compliance, expressed the commission's difficult position: “Usually, if she had acted quickly and arrived shortly afterward, we possibly could have obtained evidence.” The resolution of the case was impacted by a lack of tangible evidence, and lottery commissioners voted against Harris' claim.