In a surprising turn of fortune, Tammie Peltona resident of Cheboygan, Michigan, became the winner of a US lottery grand prize for a value of US$169,674, thanks to a free roulette game. It was all because, instead of spending his earnings on luxuries, he decided to reinvest them in more tickets.

The discovery began when Pelton participated in the Daily Spin to Win game, which offers players the opportunity to spin a prize wheel each day by logging into their Lottery account. His good luck was present when he won a modest bonus credit of US$100 by spinning said wheel..

However, instead of stopping there, Pelton used part of his winnings to buy Powerball tickets and later decided to invest in Fantasy 5 tickets when he realized that the prize pool exceeded US$150,000.

On September 23, Tammie Pelton matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers: 06-11-24-29-35, taking home the jackpot. The most surprising thing was that she purchased her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

He won the US lottery and couldn’t believe it

The excitement was immediate, as upon logging into his account a few days later, he found a pop-up message confirming that had won a $169,674 Fantasy 5 jackpot. “I had to triple check my account balance to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” an emotional Pelton shared with local channel 9and10news.com.

With her earnings, the woman plans to take a trip and make investments. Her story is a surprising reminder of how luck can change course unexpectedly, turning a modest prize into a big prize that changes a person’s life.

Fantasy 5 drawings take place seven days a week at 7:29 pm, and tickets can be purchased both in-store and online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 pm on drawing day.