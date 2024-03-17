The lucky winner bought her Mega Millions ticket, for US$2, at the Murphy USA gas station, located at 6261 College Drive, in the Suffolk area. There Melena let the machine generate the numbers at random. Then, she decided to add the Megaplier option to her game.a multiplier that, for an additional dollar, increases the value of the prizes, as long as it is not the big jackpot.
The decision that allowed him to multiply his United States lottery prize
The winning numbers of the draw were 12, 15, 32, 33, 53 and the yellow mega ball 24. Melena Hill matched all five numbers of the white balls. That would normally have become a prize of US$1,000,000, however, As the player decided to add the Megaplier to her game, her prize multiplied and she took home US$3,000,000.
For five weeks, the woman had the ticket on her nightstand, without realizing that she was a millionaire. When she finally checked it out it was a unique moment. Although she didn't win the jackpot, The woman was satisfied with her decision to include the multiplier in her play, since it allowed her to win a greater amount. “The probability of matching the first five Mega Millions numbers is one in 12,607,306,” indicates the lottery site and highlights that the probability of matching the six numbers is one in 302,575,350.
#won #United #States #lottery #decision
Leave a Reply