A woman from Portsmouth, Virginia, won one of the Mega Millions prizes thanks to a wise decision that you took when purchasing your ticket and reviewing the results. The winner was surprised to discover the US$3,000,000 prize after leaving her ticket in her bureau for weeks.

More than a month after purchasing a ticket for the January 9 Mega Millions drawing, Melena Hill found the ballot in his desk and took on the task of reviewing the result. Upon discovering that she had won a million-dollar prize, she was shocked. “I screamed a little, my stomach was full of butterflies,” the winner told Virginia Lottery officials.

The lucky winner bought her Mega Millions ticket, for US$2, at the Murphy USA gas station, located at 6261 College Drive, in the Suffolk area. There Melena let the machine generate the numbers at random. Then, she decided to add the Megaplier option to her game.a multiplier that, for an additional dollar, increases the value of the prizes, as long as it is not the big jackpot.

The woman bought her ticket at a gas station in Suffolk, Virginia. Photo:www.google.com/maps Share

The decision that allowed him to multiply his United States lottery prize



The winning numbers of the draw were 12, 15, 32, 33, 53 and the yellow mega ball 24. Melena Hill matched all five numbers of the white balls. That would normally have become a prize of US$1,000,000, however, As the player decided to add the Megaplier to her game, her prize multiplied and she took home US$3,000,000.

For five weeks, the woman had the ticket on her nightstand, without realizing that she was a millionaire. When she finally checked it out it was a unique moment. Although she didn't win the jackpot, The woman was satisfied with her decision to include the multiplier in her play, since it allowed her to win a greater amount. “The probability of matching the first five Mega Millions numbers is one in 12,607,306,” indicates the lottery site and highlights that the probability of matching the six numbers is one in 302,575,350.